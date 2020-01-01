AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X vs Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X with 24-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
- Has 12 physical cores more
- Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 47.69 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 5 months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X – 105 vs 280 Watt
- More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
13621
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +1%
2733
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
56429
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1298
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
22569
12300
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|November 25, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1399 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Model number
|3960X
|-
|Socket
|sTRX4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|12
|Threads
|48
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|23.5 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|95.37 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|64
|20
