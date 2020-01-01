Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper 3960X or Ryzen 9 3900X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X vs Ryzen 9 3900X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X with 24-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900X and 3960X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
  • Has 12 physical cores more
  • Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 47.69 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 5 months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X – 105 vs 280 Watt
  • More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X and Ryzen 9 3900X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released November 25, 2019 July 7, 2019
Launch price 1399 USD 499 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Model number 3960X -
Socket sTRX4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 24 12
Threads 48 24
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 23.5 billions 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 280 W 105 W
Max. temperature 68°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 95.37 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 64 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Threadripper 3960X?
