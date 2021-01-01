Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper 3960X or Ryzen 9 5900: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X with 24-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900 and 3960X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
  • Has 96 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X – 65 vs 280 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • More than 27° C higher critical temperature
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1253 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X and Ryzen 9 5900

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released November 25, 2019 January 12, 2021
Launch price 1399 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Model number 3960X -
Socket sTRX4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 24 12
Threads 48 24
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 23.5 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 280 W 65 W
Max. temperature 68°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 95.37 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 64 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Threadripper 3960X?
