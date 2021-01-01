AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X vs Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X with 24-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
- Has 96 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X – 65 vs 280 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- More than 27° C higher critical temperature
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1253 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
13755
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +32%
3543
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
56048
38164
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +28%
1638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
20805
10915
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|November 25, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|1399 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Model number
|3960X
|-
|Socket
|sTRX4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|12
|Threads
|48
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|23.5 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|95.37 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|64
|20
