AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X vs Threadripper 2970WX
We compared two 24-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X against the 3 GHz Threadripper 2970WX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 7.95 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X – 250 vs 280 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
13621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2713
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3960X +101%
56429
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3960X +122%
22569
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|November 25, 2019
|October 1, 2018
|Launch price
|1399 USD
|1299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Model number
|3960X
|-
|Socket
|sTRX4
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|24
|Threads
|48
|48
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|23.5 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|250 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|95.37 GB/s
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|64
|60
