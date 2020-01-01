AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X vs Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X (desktop) with 32-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
- Has 124 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 28 physical cores more
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 59.61 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 11 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X – 35 vs 280 Watt
- More than 37 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
522
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X +884%
17759
1805
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2713
2174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X +652%
64450
8570
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1294
852
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X +645%
26031
3494
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|November 25, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|1999 USD
|1100 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|sTRX4
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|32
|4
|Threads
|64
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|23.5 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|95.37 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|64
|12
