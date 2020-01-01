AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X vs Ryzen 9 3900XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X with 32-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
- Has 20 physical cores more
- Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 47.69 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X – 105 vs 280 Watt
- More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +2%
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X +136%
17759
7521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +5%
2856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
64450
33631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +3%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X +106%
26031
12655
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|November 25, 2019
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|1999 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sTRX4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|32
|12
|Threads
|64
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|23.5 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|95.37 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|64
|20
