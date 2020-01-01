Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper 3970X or Ryzen 9 5900X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X with 32-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 3970X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
  • Has 20 more physical cores
  • Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 47.69 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X – 105 vs 280 Watt
  • More than 27° C higher critical temperature
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1301 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X and Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released November 25, 2019 October 8, 2020
Launch price 1999 USD 549 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket sTRX4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 32 12
Threads 64 24
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 23.5 billions -
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 280 W 105 W
Max. temperature 68°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 95.37 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 64 20

