AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X vs Threadripper 2990WX
We compared two 32-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X against the 3 GHz Threadripper 2990WX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 7.95 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X – 250 vs 280 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
522
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
17759
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2713
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X +100%
64450
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X +118%
26031
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|November 25, 2019
|August 13, 2018
|Launch price
|1999 USD
|1799 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|sTRX4
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|32
|32
|Threads
|64
|64
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|23.5 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|250 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|95.37 GB/s
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|64
|60
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X or Intel Core i9 10900K
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X or AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X or AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX or Intel Core i9 10980XE
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX or AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X