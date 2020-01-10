AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X vs Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Has 56 physical cores more
- Has 96 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 47.69 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 7 months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 65 vs 280 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
501
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +415%
25263
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +6%
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +250%
81158
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +2%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +173%
23555
8633
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|3990 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sTRX4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|64
|8
|Threads
|128
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|95.37 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|88
|20
