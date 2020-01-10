AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X vs Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (desktop) with 64-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Has 124 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 60 physical cores more
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 59.61 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 35 vs 280 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
501
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +1300%
25263
1805
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2576
2174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +847%
81158
8570
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1268
852
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +574%
23555
3494
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|3990 USD
|1100 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|sTRX4
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|64
|4
|Threads
|128
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|95.37 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|88
|12
