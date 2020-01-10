AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X vs Ryzen 9 3900XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Has 52 physical cores more
- Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 47.69 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 105 vs 280 Watt
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +6%
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +236%
25263
7521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +11%
2856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +141%
81158
33631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +5%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23555
12655
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|3990 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sTRX4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|64
|12
|Threads
|128
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|95.37 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|88
|20
