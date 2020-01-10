Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Ryzen 9 3950X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X vs Ryzen 9 3950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
  • Has 48 physical cores more
  • Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 47.69 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 105 vs 280 Watt
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 10, 2020 November 25, 2019
Launch price 3990 USD 749 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket sTRX4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 64 16
Threads 128 32
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 280 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 95.37 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 88 20

Choose between two processors
Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Threadripper 3990X?
