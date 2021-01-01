Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Ryzen 9 5900: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900 and 3990X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
  • Has 52 more physical cores
  • Has 96 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 65 vs 280 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1260 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X and Ryzen 9 5900

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 10, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 3990 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket sTRX4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 64 12
Threads 128 24
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 30x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 280 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 95.37 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 88 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Threadripper 3990X?
