AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X vs Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (desktop) with 64-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Has 56 more physical cores
- Has 112 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 45 vs 280 Watt
- Newer - released 2-years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1576 vs 1277 points
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +25%
1553
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +427%
74065
14053
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +33%
3398
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +231%
81329
24580
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +24%
1574
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +172%
27424
10087
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|sTRX4
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|64
|8
|Threads
|128
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|768
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|95.37 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|64
|20
