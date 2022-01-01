Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Ryzen 9 7900X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X vs Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900X and 3990X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
  • Has 52 more physical cores
  • Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 21.97 GB/s (30%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
  • 78% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 1277 points
  • Consumes up to 39% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 170 vs 280 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X and Ryzen 9 7900X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 10, 2020 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Raphael
Socket sTRX4 AM5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 64 12
Threads 128 24
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 5.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 47x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
TDP 280 W 170 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 95.37 GB/s 73.4 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 64 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Threadripper 3990X?
