AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X vs Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Has 52 more physical cores
- Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 21.97 GB/s (30%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- 78% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 1277 points
- Consumes up to 39% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 170 vs 280 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +63%
2045
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +153%
75069
29704
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +67%
4306
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
81775
52456
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +78%
2284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
27719
20798
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2020
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Raphael
|Socket
|sTRX4
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|64
|12
|Threads
|128
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|95.37 GB/s
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|64
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1