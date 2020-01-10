AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X vs Threadripper 2970WX
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores against the 3 GHz Threadripper 2970WX with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 40 physical cores more
- Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 7.95 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 250 vs 280 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +144%
24437
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2522
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +186%
78740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1257
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +133%
23143
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2020
|October 1, 2018
|Launch price
|3990 USD
|1299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|sTRX4
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|64
|24
|Threads
|128
|48
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|250 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|95.37 GB/s
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|88
|60
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Intel Core i9 10900K
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX or Intel Core i9 10900KF