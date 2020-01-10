Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX: what's better?

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X vs Threadripper 2970WX

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores against the 3 GHz Threadripper 2970WX with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2970WX and 3990X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • Has 40 physical cores more
  • Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 7.95 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 250 vs 280 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X and Threadripper 2970WX

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 10, 2020 October 1, 2018
Launch price 3990 USD 1299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket sTRX4 sTR4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 64 24
Threads 128 48
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 30x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 280 W 250 W
Max. temperature 95°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 256 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 95.37 GB/s 87.42 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 88 60

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX or Threadripper 3990X?
