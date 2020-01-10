AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X vs Threadripper 3960X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores against the 3.8 GHz Threadripper 3960X with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Has 40 physical cores more
- More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
25263
13621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2713
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
81158
56429
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23555
22569
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2020
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|3990 USD
|1399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Model number
|-
|3960X
|Socket
|sTRX4
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|64
|24
|Threads
|128
|48
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|23.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|95.37 GB/s
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|88
|64
