AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs Ryzen 5 3600X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 3955WX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Consumes up to 66% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 95 vs 280 Watt
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 14, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 249 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket sWRX8 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 6
Threads 32 12
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 38x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 280 W 95 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 2048 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 128 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Threadripper Pro 3955WX?
