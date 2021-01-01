AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 65 vs 280 Watt
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2771
2729
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41246
23210
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1286
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14447
8705
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 14, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sWRX8
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|128
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1