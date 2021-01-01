AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 60 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1272 vs 849 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 35 vs 280 Watt
- More than 15° C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2771
2122
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41246
8502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
865
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14447
3495
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 14, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|1100 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|sWRX8
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|16
|4
|Threads
|32
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|128
|12
