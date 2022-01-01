AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs Ryzen 7 5700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 65 vs 280 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1640 vs 1301 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14046
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +24%
3318
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
39865
26414
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +26%
1636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15020
9968
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 14, 2020
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Vermeer
|Socket
|sWRX8
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|128
|20
