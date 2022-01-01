Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX or Ryzen 7 5800X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 3955WX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 105 vs 280 Watt
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1281 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 14, 2020 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Vermeer
Socket sWRX8 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 38x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 280 W 105 W
Max. temperature 90°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 2048 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 128 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Threadripper Pro 3955WX?
