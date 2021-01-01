Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX or Ryzen 9 3950X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs Ryzen 9 3950X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 9 3950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3950X and 3955WX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 8-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 105 vs 280 Watt
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Ryzen 9 3950X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 14, 2020 November 25, 2019
Launch price - 749 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket sWRX8 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 16
Threads 32 32
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 280 W 105 W
Max. temperature 90°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 2048 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 128 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Ryzen 9 5900X
2. Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Ryzen 9 5950X
3. Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
4. Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
5. Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Core i9 11900
6. Ryzen 9 3950X and Core i9 10900K
7. Ryzen 9 3950X and Core i7 10700K
8. Ryzen 9 3950X and Core i9 10900X
9. Ryzen 9 3950X and Core i9 10980XE
10. Ryzen 9 3950X and Core i9 10900KF

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Threadripper Pro 3955WX?
EnglishРусский