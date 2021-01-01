AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 9 5950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 105 vs 280 Watt
- Unlocked multiplier
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1693 vs 1272 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
10314
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +28%
3538
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +12%
46288
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +31%
1693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +19%
17199
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 14, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|799 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|sWRX8
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|128
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1