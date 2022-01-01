Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX or Ryzen 9 6900HX: what's better?

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs Ryzen 9 6900HX

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

We compared two CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HX and 3955WX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 45 vs 280 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1551 vs 1281 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Ryzen 9 6900HX

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 14, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Rembrandt
Socket sWRX8 FP7
Integrated GPU No Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 33x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
TDP 280 W 45 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2400 MHz
Shading Units - 768
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 2048 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 8 4
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 128 20

