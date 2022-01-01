AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 45 vs 280 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1551 vs 1281 points
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14696
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +21%
1558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16240
9649
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 14, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|sWRX8
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|768
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|4
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|128
|20
