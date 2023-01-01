Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX or Ryzen 9 7900: what's better?

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs Ryzen 9 7900

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7900
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
AMD Ryzen 9 7900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900 and 3955WX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2169 vs 1301 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Ryzen 9 7900

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 14, 2020 January 10, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename - Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 12
P-Threads 32 24
Base Frequency (P) 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz 5.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 12
Total Threads 32 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 37x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
Socket sWRX8 AM5
TDP 280 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP - 142 W
Peak temperature 90°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 128
TMUs - 8
ROPs - 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 2048 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 128 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7900 or Threadripper Pro 3955WX?
