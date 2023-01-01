AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs Ryzen 9 7900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2169 vs 1301 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
24466
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900 +65%
2173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900 +20%
18148
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 14, 2020
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|12
|P-Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.3 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|12
|Total Threads
|32
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|sWRX8
|AM5
|TDP
|280 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|142 W
|Peak temperature
|90°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|128
|TMUs
|-
|8
|ROPs
|-
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|128
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1