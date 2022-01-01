AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 39% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 170 vs 280 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
28705
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 14, 2020
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Raphael
|Socket
|sWRX8
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|128
|24
