AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900X and 3955WX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Consumes up to 39% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 170 vs 280 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Ryzen 9 7900X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 14, 2020 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Raphael
Socket sWRX8 AM5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 32 24
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 5.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 47x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
TDP 280 W 170 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 2048 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 128 24

