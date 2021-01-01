AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs Threadripper 1950X
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX against the 3.4 GHz Threadripper 1950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
- Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- More than 22° C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1272 vs 972 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 180 vs 280 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2771
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41246
27527
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14447
10957
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 14, 2020
|August 10, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|999 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|sWRX8
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|9.6 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|180 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|128
|60
