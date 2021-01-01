Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX or Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores against the 3.0 GHz Threadripper 2990WX with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2990WX and 3955WX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • More than 22° C higher critical temperature
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1272 vs 999 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 250 vs 280 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Threadripper 2990WX

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 14, 2020 August 13, 2018
Launch price - 1799 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket sWRX8 sTR4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 32
Threads 32 64
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 30x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 280 W 250 W
Max. temperature 90°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 2048 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 87.42 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 128 60

