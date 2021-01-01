AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs Threadripper 3960X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz Threadripper 3960X with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 8-months later
- More than 22° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
- Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 8 more physical cores
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2771
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
56048
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
20805
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 14, 2020
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|1399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Model number
|-
|3960X
|Socket
|sWRX8
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|24
|Threads
|32
|48
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|23.5 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|128
|64
