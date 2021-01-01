Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX or Ryzen Threadripper 3970X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz Threadripper 3970X with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3970X and 3955WX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • More than 22° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Threadripper 3970X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 14, 2020 November 25, 2019
Launch price - 1999 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket sWRX8 sTRX4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 32
Threads 32 64
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 37x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 23.5 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 280 W 280 W
Max. temperature 90°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 2048 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 128 64

