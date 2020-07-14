Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX or Ryzen 7 3750H: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX (desktop) with 32-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3750H and 3975WX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 124 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 28 physical cores more
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.35 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX – 35 vs 280 Watt
  • More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX and Ryzen 7 3750H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 14, 2020 January 6, 2019
Launch price - 1100 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket sTRX4 FP5
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 10

Performance

Cores 32 4
Threads 64 8
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.35 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 23x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 280 W 35 W
Max. temperature 90°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 2048 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX official page AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 128 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Threadripper Pro 3975WX?
