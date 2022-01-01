Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX with 32-cores against the 4.5 GHz Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7950X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and 3975WX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Consumes up to 39% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX – 170 vs 280 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 36% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU RDNA 2
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX and Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 14, 2020 September 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Raphael
Socket sWRX8 AM5
Integrated GPU No RDNA 2

Performance

Cores 32 16
Threads 64 32
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 5.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 45x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared) 80MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
TDP 280 W 170 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - RDNA 2

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 2048 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 128 28

