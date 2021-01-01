Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX or Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX: what's better?

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX vs Threadripper 2970WX

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX with 32-cores against the 3.0 GHz Threadripper 2970WX with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2970WX and 3975WX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • More than 22° C higher critical temperature
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1262 vs 1060 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX – 250 vs 280 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX and Threadripper 2970WX

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 14, 2020 October 1, 2018
Launch price - 1299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket sWRX8 sTR4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 32 24
Threads 64 48
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 30x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 280 W 250 W
Max. temperature 90°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 2048 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 87.42 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 128 60

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX or Threadripper Pro 3975WX?
