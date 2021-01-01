AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX vs Threadripper 2970WX
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX with 32-cores against the 3.0 GHz Threadripper 2970WX with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- More than 22° C higher critical temperature
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1262 vs 1060 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX – 250 vs 280 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
18019
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2722
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
61923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1271
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
25232
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 14, 2020
|October 1, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|1299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|sWRX8
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|32
|24
|Threads
|64
|48
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|250 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|128
|60
