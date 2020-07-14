AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX vs Threadripper 3970X
We compared two 32-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX against the 3.7 GHz Threadripper 3970X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 8 months later
- More than 22 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.35 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
18177
17759
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
26031
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 14, 2020
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|1999 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sTRX4
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|32
|32
|Threads
|64
|64
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.35 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|23.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|128
|64
