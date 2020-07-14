Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX or Ryzen Threadripper 3990X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX vs Threadripper 3990X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX with 32-cores against the 2.9 GHz Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 6 months later
  • 1% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.35 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
  • Has 32 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 14, 2020 January 10, 2020
Launch price - 3990 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket sTRX4 sTRX4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 32 64
Threads 64 128
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.35 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 29x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 280 W 280 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 2048 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 128 88

Comments

