AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX vs Threadripper Pro 3955WX

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX with 32-cores against the 3.9 GHz Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3955WX and 3975WX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX and Threadripper Pro 3955WX

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 14, 2020 July 14, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket sWRX8 sWRX8
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 32 16
Threads 64 32
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 39x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 280 W 280 W
Max. temperature 90°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 2048 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 8
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 128 128

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX or Threadripper Pro 3975WX?
