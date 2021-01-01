Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX or Ryzen 7 3750H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX vs Ryzen 7 3750H

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX
AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

We compared two CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX (desktop) with 64-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3750H and 3995WX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX
  • Has 252 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 60 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1255 vs 849 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX – 35 vs 280 Watt
  • More than 15° C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX and Ryzen 7 3750H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 14, 2020 January 6, 2019
Launch price - 1100 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket sWRX8 FP5
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 10

Performance

Cores 64 4
Threads 128 8
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 23x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 256MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 280 W 35 W
Max. temperature 90°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 2048 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX official page AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 128 12

