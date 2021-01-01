Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX or Ryzen 9 5900: what's better?

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX vs Ryzen 9 5900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX with 64-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900 and 3995WX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 224 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 52 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX – 65 vs 280 Watt
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1255 points
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX and Ryzen 9 5900

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 14, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket sWRX8 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 64 12
Threads 128 24
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 30x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 256MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 280 W 65 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 2048 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 128 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Threadripper Pro 3995WX?
