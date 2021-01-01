AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX vs Threadripper 3990X
We compared two 64-core desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX against the 2.9 GHz Threadripper 3990X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 128 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 6-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
25194
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2653
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
87074
81994
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
27129
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 14, 2020
|January 10, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|3990 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sWRX8
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|64
|64
|Threads
|128
|128
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|256MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|128
|88
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1