AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX vs Threadripper Pro 3975WX
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX with 64-cores against the 3.5 GHz Threadripper Pro 3975WX with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX
- Has 32 more physical cores
- Has 128 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
24691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2722
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
87074
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1271
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
25232
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 14, 2020
|July 14, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sWRX8
|sWRX8
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|64
|32
|Threads
|128
|64
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|256MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|8
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|128
|128
