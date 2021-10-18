Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Max or Ryzen 5 2400G: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2400G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2400G and Max
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Newer - released 3-years and 9-months later
  • Around 365.89 GB/s (837%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 1.746 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2400G – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 903 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +51%
1554
Ryzen 5 2400G
1032
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +158%
12634
Ryzen 5 2400G
4893
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +96%
1804
Ryzen 5 2400G
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +269%
12822
Ryzen 5 2400G
3478

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 February 12, 2018
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 10 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 36x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 57 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 14 nm
TDP 30 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon RX Vega 11
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1240 MHz
Shading Units 4096 704
TMUs 256 44
ROPs 128 8
Execution Units - 11
TGP 60 W 65 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Max +496%
10.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 2400G
1.746 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

