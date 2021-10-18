Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Around 365.89 GB/s (837%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 1.746 TFLOPS
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 12 nanometers
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 30 vs 65 Watt
- 88% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 945 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +43%
1554
1085
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +161%
12634
4836
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2395
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9416
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +87%
1804
964
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +249%
12822
3679
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen+
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|10
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1240 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|704
|TMUs
|256
|44
|ROPs
|128
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|11
|TGP
|60 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|8
