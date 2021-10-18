Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Around 341.33 GB/s (500%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 30 vs 54 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1096 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +35%
1554
1151
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +57%
12634
8025
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2479
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15089
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +63%
1804
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +141%
12822
5326
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|10
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|30x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|384
|TMUs
|256
|24
|ROPs
|128
|8
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
