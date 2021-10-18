Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Max or Ryzen 5 4600HS: what's better?

Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

Apple M1 Max
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
Apple M1 Max
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and Max
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Around 341.33 GB/s (500%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 30 vs 54 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1105 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +33%
1554
Ryzen 5 4600HS
1169
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +41%
12634
Ryzen 5 4600HS
8957
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +60%
1804
Ryzen 5 4600HS
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +133%
12822
Ryzen 5 4600HS
5512

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 January 7, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 10 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 30x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 4096 384
TMUs 256 24
ROPs 128 8
TGP 60 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4600HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1165G7 or M1 Max
2. Ryzen 9 5900HX or M1 Max
3. Core i9 11980HK or M1 Max
4. Core i9 9980HK or M1 Max
5. Core i9 11900K or M1 Max
6. Core i7 10750H or Ryzen 5 4600HS
7. Core i7 9750H or Ryzen 5 4600HS
8. Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 5 4600HS
9. Ryzen 7 4800U or Ryzen 5 4600HS
10. Ryzen 5 3550H or Ryzen 5 4600HS

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS or Apple M1 Max?
EnglishРусский