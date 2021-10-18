Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Around 341.33 GB/s (500%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 30 vs 54 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1105 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +33%
1554
1169
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +41%
12634
8957
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2487
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14818
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +60%
1804
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +133%
12822
5512
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 7, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|10
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|30x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|384
|TMUs
|256
|24
|ROPs
|128
|8
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
