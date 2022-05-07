Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1778 vs 1094 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the M1 Max – 25 vs 30 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +31%
1543
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +75%
12465
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M1 Max +57%
3876
2463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +72%
22860
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +63%
1795
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +161%
12762
4895
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|May 7, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Lucienne
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|10
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|448
|TMUs
|256
|28
|ROPs
|128
|7
|TGP
|60 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
