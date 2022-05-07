Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Max or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Apple M1 Max
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Apple M1 Max
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and Max
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1778 vs 1094 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the M1 Max – 25 vs 30 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +31%
1543
Ryzen 5 5500U
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +75%
12465
Ryzen 5 5500U
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M1 Max +57%
3876
Ryzen 5 5500U
2463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +72%
22860
Ryzen 5 5500U
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +63%
1795
Ryzen 5 5500U
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +161%
12762
Ryzen 5 5500U
4895
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released May 7, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Lucienne
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 10 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 21x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 4096 448
TMUs 256 28
ROPs 128 7
TGP 60 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Apple M1 Max?
