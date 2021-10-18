Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Around 341.3 GB/s (500%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1376 points
- Consumes up to 14% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600HS – 30 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12634
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +30%
1804
1383
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +118%
12822
5872
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 3
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|10
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|30x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|384
|TMUs
|256
|24
|ROPs
|128
|8
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
