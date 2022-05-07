Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 6600HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
88
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
- Consumes up to 14% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600HS – 30 vs 35 Watt
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1785 vs 1476 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1528
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3846
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22368
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +21%
1777
1464
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +71%
12570
7335
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|May 7, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|10
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|384
|TMUs
|256
|24
|ROPs
|128
|16
|Execution Units
|-
|6
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
