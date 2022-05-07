Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Max or Ryzen 5 6600HS​: what's better?

Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​

Apple M1 Max
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​
Apple M1 Max
AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 6600HS​ are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600HS​ and Max
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 14% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600HS​ – 30 vs 35 Watt
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1785 vs 1476 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​
  • 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +21%
1777
Ryzen 5 6600HS​
1464
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +71%
12570
Ryzen 5 6600HS​
7335
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released May 7, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Rembrandt
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 10 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 33x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP 30 W 35 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 4096 384
TMUs 256 24
ROPs 128 16
Execution Units - 6
TGP 60 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600HS​
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 8 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ or Apple M1 Max?
