Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Max or Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U: what's better?

Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

Apple M1 Max
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
Apple M1 Max
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5650U and Max
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1773 vs 1346 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Max – 15 vs 30 Watt
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +13%
1530
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
1357
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +74%
12406
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
7131
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M1 Max +29%
3823
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
2967
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +52%
23263
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
15283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +33%
1773
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
1337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +134%
12585
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
5373
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Cezanne U
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 10 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 23x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 15 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 4096 448
TMUs 256 28
ROPs 128 7
TGP 60 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Max +839%
10.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs Apple M1 Max
2. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Apple M1 Max
3. Intel Core i9 11980HK vs Apple M1 Max
4. Intel Core i9 9980HK vs Apple M1 Max
5. Intel Core i9 11900K vs Apple M1 Max
6. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
9. Intel Core i5 1145G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U or Apple M1 Max?
EnglishРусский