Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
87
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1773 vs 1346 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Max – 15 vs 30 Watt
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +13%
1530
1357
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +74%
12406
7131
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M1 Max +29%
3823
2967
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +52%
23263
15283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +33%
1773
1337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +134%
12585
5373
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Cezanne U
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|10
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|448
|TMUs
|256
|28
|ROPs
|128
|7
|TGP
|60 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
