Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Around 361.92 GB/s (759%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 30 vs 105 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1307 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +15%
1554
1351
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12634
Ryzen 7 3800X +11%
14027
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2776
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +36%
1804
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +41%
12822
9101
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|10
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|39x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|4096
|-
|TMUs
|256
|-
|ROPs
|128
|-
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
