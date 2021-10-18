Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Max or Ryzen 7 4700G: what's better?

Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700G and Max
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Around 365.89 GB/s (837%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 1.13 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4700G – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1235 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +13%
1554
Ryzen 7 4700G
1372
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max
12634
Ryzen 7 4700G +1%
12736
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Max
n/a
Ryzen 7 4700G
20233
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +44%
1804
Ryzen 7 4700G
1250
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +60%
12822
Ryzen 7 4700G
8024

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 10 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 36x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 57 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 4096 512
TMUs 256 32
ROPs 128 8
Execution Units - 8
TGP 60 W 65 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Max +820%
10.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4700G
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700G or Apple M1 Max?
